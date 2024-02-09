- Imperial Family
Princess Kako Visits Arita Ware Kiln in Saga Prefecture, Meets Living National Treasure
14:40 JST, February 9, 2024
ARITA, Saga — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, paid a visit to the Imaemon Kiln for Arita ware porcelain in Arita, Saga Prefecture, on Thursday.
The princess serves as the president of the Japan Kogei Association, a national association that promotes traditional Japanese crafts.
The princess listened to living national treasure Imaizumi Imaemon XIV talk about the kiln and watched craftspeople making receptacles and painting on them.
“What do you do in particular to make them into beautiful and smooth shapes?” the princess eagerly asked one of the craftsmen.
