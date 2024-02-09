- Imperial Family
Princess Hisako Visits Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show
13:56 JST, February 9, 2024
Princess Hisako of Takamado attended the Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show 2024 at Tokyo Dome City’s Prism Hall in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.
The princess, the widow of Prince Takamado, looked intently at the colorful, beautifully blooming orchids on display.
“It’s magnificent, seeing all the flowers facing forward,” the princess said at the dendrobium polyanthum named “Takako,” which won the Japan Grand Prix, the highest award at the event.
The annual event, organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, NHK and other entities, will continue through Feb. 14.
