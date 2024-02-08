Japan’s Emperor, Family Briefed on Noto Quake Damage; Princes Aiko Expresses Concern For Volunteers

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

From left, the Empress, Emperor and Princess Aiko are briefed on the damage from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Emperor, Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko were briefed on the damage from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake and the government’s response by senior government officials at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday evening.

Takashi Mori, Director General of the Japan Meteorological Agency, along with Kenji Takahashi, Director General for Disaster Management at the Cabinet Office, gave a two-hour briefing on the situation in the affected areas, including evacuation centers and the restoration of infrastructure.

The family listened attentively and occasionally nodded their heads, according to the Imperial Household Agency. They were also concerned about the evacuation centers’ supply situation and the difficulty of restoration work in the peninsula. Princess Aiko asked about the volunteers working in the disaster-afflicted areas.