Crown Prince and His Family View Flower Exhibition; See Special Flowers from Around Kanto and Tokai

Pool Photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their daughter Princess Kako viewed the Kanto and Tokai Flower Exhibition being held in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

About 2,000 flowers, such as roses and chrysanthemums, grown by producers in 11 prefectures and the Tokyo area are on display. The Crown Prince’s family admired a special exhibition area for Ibaraki Prefecture, including a weeping willow modeled after Fukuroda Falls, which is a tourist destination in Daigo, and a new species of rose developed in the prefecture.

Crown Prince Akishino asked about roses, “Is it difficult to produce this purple color?”

Princess Akiko of Mikasa and Princess Hisako of Takamado also visited the exhibition.