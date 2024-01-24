Japan’s Emperor, Empress Visit Shoso-in Treasures Exhibition in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress examine a replica of “Raden Shitan no Gogen Biwa” (“Red Sandalwood Five-String Biwa Lute with Mother-of-Pearl Decoration”) at the “Inheriting Shosoin Treasures” exhibition at the Meiji Jingu Museum in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Emperor and Empress viewed an exhibition featuring ancient treasures from Nara City’s Shoso-in repository at the Meiji Jingu Museum in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

On display at the “Inheriting Shosoin Treasures” exhibition are 34 Shoso-in treasures and replicas.

The Emperor closely examined the replica of “Raden Shitan no Gogen Biwa” (“Red Sandalwood Five-String Biwa Lute with Mother-of-Pearl Decoration”). The replica lute, which took about eight years to finish, was completed during the Heisei era (1989-2019).

“This is amazing,” the Emperor said while looking at the brilliant yakogai turban shell mother-of-pearl inlay on the back of the lute.

The exhibition was put together by its organizing committee with the cooperation of The Yomiuri Shimbun and other entities.