Japan’s Emperor, Empress Visit Shoso-in Treasures Exhibition in Tokyo
14:11 JST, January 24, 2024
The Emperor and Empress viewed an exhibition featuring ancient treasures from Nara City’s Shoso-in repository at the Meiji Jingu Museum in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
On display at the “Inheriting Shosoin Treasures” exhibition are 34 Shoso-in treasures and replicas.
The Emperor closely examined the replica of “Raden Shitan no Gogen Biwa” (“Red Sandalwood Five-String Biwa Lute with Mother-of-Pearl Decoration”). The replica lute, which took about eight years to finish, was completed during the Heisei era (1989-2019).
“This is amazing,” the Emperor said while looking at the brilliant yakogai turban shell mother-of-pearl inlay on the back of the lute.
The exhibition was put together by its organizing committee with the cooperation of The Yomiuri Shimbun and other entities.
