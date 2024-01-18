Home>Society>Imperial Family
Crown Prince, Crown Princess Attend Traffic Safety Campaign Meeting in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko observe a moment of silence for victims of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake at the 64th Central Meeting of the National Traffic Safety Campaign in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:56 JST, January 18, 2024

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the 64th Central Meeting of the National Traffic Safety Campaign in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the ceremony, attendees observed a moment of silence for those who died in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

“I use this opportunity to pray for recovery and restoration in disaster-hit areas,” the crown prince said in his address. “I wish for further progress of traffic safety campaigns to build a society without traffic accidents, where people can live safely and with peace of mind.”

JN ACCESS RANKING