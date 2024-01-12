- Imperial Family
Princess Aiko Joins New Year’s Lecture Audience at Imperial Palace in Tokyo
20:00 JST, January 12, 2024
Princess Aiko joined other Imperial family members for the first time in observing New Year’s lectures from top authorities of the academic world at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.
The annual event, called Koshohajime-no-gi, was held at the palace’s Matsu-no-ma hall.
The three lectures this year were given by Satoshi Kinsui, 67, a professor emeritus of Osaka University, who presented on stereotypes conveyed by words in “role language;” Masahito Inoue, 74, a professor emeritus of the University of Tokyo, who spoke on developments and challenges in criminal investigation methods; and Keiko Nishikawa, 75, a professor emeritus of Chiba University whose lecture was focused on probing the structure of matter through fluctuation.
The lectures were attended by eight Imperial household members, including the Emperor, the Empress, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak