Japan’s Emperor, Empress to Visit Quake-Hit Areas ‘When the Time is Right’
13:06 JST, January 12, 2024
The Emperor and Empress wish to visit the areas hit by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
“I believe [their Majesties] wish to do so when they are certain the timing is right,” a close aide to the Imperial couple said on Thursday.
The aide revealed that the Emperor and Empress are deeply saddened by the harsh situation victims of the quake are going through. On the other hand, they also think that their visit should not interrupt operations dealing with the disaster.
“I suppose [the Imperial couple’s] visit will be considered while assessing the situation there,” the aide said.
