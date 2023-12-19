- Imperial Family
Emperor, Empress Met with Foreign Dignitaries; 1st Tea Reception in over 4 Years
13:39 JST, December 19, 2023
The Emperor and Empress met with foreign dignitaries at a tea reception at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. Invitees included the heads of state and others who participated in the special summit of Japan and the Association of South-East Asian Nations member countries.
It was the first time in four years and four months that the Imperial couple welcomed foreign dignitaries as guests to a tea reception. The last such reception was held during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development before the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2019.
The Emperor gave an address in English, saying he has high expectations that their friendship, goodwill and cooperative relationships will develop further.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Oldest Person in Japan Dies at Age 116 in Osaka Prefecture
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Keidanren to Discuss Pros and Cons of Weak Yen; Business Lobby Traditionally Favored Weaker Currency
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland