- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Emperor Hails Friendly Ties with Brunei
16:37 JST, December 16, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Emperor hailed friendly ties between Japan and Brunei during a meeting with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.
The Emperor said it was very pleasant that Japan and Brunei have developed their friendship since the two countries established diplomatic ties about four decades ago, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah expressed gratitude for the Emperor visiting Brunei in 2004 to attend the wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and said he wanted the Emperor to visit his country again.
The 25-minute meeting was also attended by Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen.
