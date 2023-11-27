Emperor Attends Concert by Berlin Philharmonic in Tokyo

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor at Suntory Hall in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday

The Emperor attended a concert by the Berlin Philharmonic at Suntory Hall in Akasaka, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The roughly two-hour concert featured three orchestral works, including Mozart’s Symphony No. 29.

After the performance, the Emperor met members of the orchestra, reportedly looking moved and thanking them for “bringing the sounds of Berlin to Japan.”