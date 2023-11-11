Princess Kako Returns from Peru Visit

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Princess Kako arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on a commercial flight Friday afternoon, returning from her visit to Peru.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, departed from the same airport on Nov. 1 for the South American country. She arrived in Peru on the night of Nov. 2 local time, one day later than originally planned, due to aircraft problems.

While in Peru, Princess Kako attended a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Peru, and interacted with some locals who have roots in Japan. She also visited the country’s president and traveled to Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

She left the country early Thursday local time, heading for Japan via Houston.

Although her stay was cut short, Princess Kako was able to complete all the planned events.