- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Returns from Peru Visit
17:35 JST, November 11, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Princess Kako arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on a commercial flight Friday afternoon, returning from her visit to Peru.
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, departed from the same airport on Nov. 1 for the South American country. She arrived in Peru on the night of Nov. 2 local time, one day later than originally planned, due to aircraft problems.
While in Peru, Princess Kako attended a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Peru, and interacted with some locals who have roots in Japan. She also visited the country’s president and traveled to Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
She left the country early Thursday local time, heading for Japan via Houston.
Although her stay was cut short, Princess Kako was able to complete all the planned events.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential