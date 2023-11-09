Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Gets Warm Welcome at Japanese-Peruvian School

Photo by Michiko Otsuka / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako, center, observes a Japanese-language class at the Colegio La Union school in Lima on Wednesday.

By Michiko Otsuka / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

19:00 JST, November 9, 2023

LIMA — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited a school established by Japanese Peruvians in Lima on Wednesday morning as part of her official visit to Peru.

Founded in 1971, Colegio La Union has a curriculum that includes Japanese language classes and lectures on Japanese culture. Currently, the school is attended by about 1,200 students of elementary and junior high school age. About 60% of them are of Japanese descent.

The princess observed a Japanese language class of second-year elementary school students. When she asked the students, “What food do you like?” the children excitedly raised their hands and answered.

Princess Kako later attended a welcome event at the school. Students in colorful costumes danced for her, and she clapped enthusiastically.

