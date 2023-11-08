- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Pays Courtesy Visit to Peru’s President Dina Boluarte
14:24 JST, November 8, 2023
LIMA — Princess Kako, the second daughter of the Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, paid a courtesy visit to Peru’s President Dina Boluarte at the government palace in Lima on Tuesday during her official visit to the country.
Dressed in a green kimono, the princess shook hands with Boluarte after being welcomed by the honor guard. Princess Kako spoke with the president for about 20 minutes, then attended a lunch hosted by the president. “I sincerely hope the friendship between the two countries, nurtured by many people over the years, will continue for many years to come,” she said.
