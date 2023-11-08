Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
  • IMPERIAL FAMILY

Princess Kako Pays Courtesy Visit to Peru’s President Dina Boluarte

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako shakes hands with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte at the government palace in Lima on Tuesday.

Michiko Otsuka / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

14:24 JST, November 8, 2023

LIMA — Princess Kako, the second daughter of the Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, paid a courtesy visit to Peru’s President Dina Boluarte at the government palace in Lima on Tuesday during her official visit to the country.

Dressed in a green kimono, the princess shook hands with Boluarte after being welcomed by the honor guard. Princess Kako spoke with the president for about 20 minutes, then attended a lunch hosted by the president. “I sincerely hope the friendship between the two countries, nurtured by many people over the years, will continue for many years to come,” she said.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako poses for photographs with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte at the government palace in Lima on Tuesday.
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING