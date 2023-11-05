Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Visits Machu Picchu

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako, center, listens to a guide during her visit to Machu Picchu in Peru on Saturday.

By Michiko Otsuka and Mika Otsuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writers

20:23 JST, November 5, 2023

MACHU PICCHU, Peru — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited World Heritage site Machu Picchu in Peru on Saturday.

The princess spent about two hours listening to a tour guide while exploring the site despite occasional rainfall.

“What a spectacular view! I’m feeling the wonderful atmosphere,” she happily told reporters as she stood on a hill where tourists can see the entire area.

