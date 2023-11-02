Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Radar Glitch Forces Plane Carrying Japan’s Peru-bound Princess Kako Back to Houston

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako departs for Peru at Haneda Airport on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:08 JST, November 2, 2023

HOUSTON — A commercial aircraft carrying Princess Kako to Peru was forced to return to a Houston airport on Wednesday after a radar malfunction was detected about an hour after takeoff.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, was scheduled to arrive in Lima late Wednesday evening, but her arrival is now expected to be delayed.

