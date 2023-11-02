- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Radar Glitch Forces Plane Carrying Japan’s Peru-bound Princess Kako Back to Houston
14:08 JST, November 2, 2023
HOUSTON — A commercial aircraft carrying Princess Kako to Peru was forced to return to a Houston airport on Wednesday after a radar malfunction was detected about an hour after takeoff.
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, was scheduled to arrive in Lima late Wednesday evening, but her arrival is now expected to be delayed.
