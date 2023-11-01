- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Leaves for Peru for 150th Anniversary of Tokyo-Lima Ties
13:16 JST, November 1, 2023
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has flown out of Haneda Airport for an official visit to Peru. The princess was invited by the country’s government to celebrate the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Peru.
This is her second official visit to a foreign country, after visits to Austria and Hungary in 2019.
Besides attending a commemorative ceremony in Lima, the princess will also meet Japanese Peruvians and visit World Heritage site Machu Picchu. She will be back on Nov. 10.
