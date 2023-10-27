- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Emperor, Empress Watch Tetsuya Kumakawa’s Version of ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ Ballet at Tokyo Hall
12:51 JST, October 27, 2023
The Emperor and the Empress watched a ballet performance of “The Sleeping Beauty” at Tokyo Bunka Kaikan on Thursday.
Star ballet dancer Tetsuya Kumakawa’s K-Ballet Tokyo presented the ballet in a new production that reinterprets Tchaikovsky’s classical masterpiece.
The Imperial couple were treated to the Kumakawa version of the ballet at the 62-year-old hall in the Ueno district of Taito Ward.
