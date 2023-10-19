- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown Prince Attends Japan Foundation Awards Reception; Writer Yoko Ogawa, Director Satoshi Miyagi among Honorees
15:00 JST, October 19, 2023
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Japan Foundation Awards in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.
The awards honor individuals and groups who have made contributions to international friendship and goodwill through various activities, such as cultural affairs.
At the reception, the Imperial couple amicably chatted with the recipients of the awards this year, including theater director Satoshi Miyagi and writer Yoko Ogawa.
