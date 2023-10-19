- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Princess Kako Attends Tokyo Tennis Tournament
13:40 JST, October 19, 2023
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Colosseum in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.
The princess watched a first-round singles match and clapped for the athletes.
The men’s tennis tournament is supported by various entities, including The Yomiuri Shimbun.
