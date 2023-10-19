Japan’s Princess Kako Attends Tokyo Tennis Tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako watches a men’s singles match at the Japan Open tennis tournament at Ariake Colosseum in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Colosseum in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The princess watched a first-round singles match and clapped for the athletes.

