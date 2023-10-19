Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Princess Kako Attends Tokyo Tennis Tournament

Princess Kako watches a men’s singles match at the Japan Open tennis tournament at Ariake Colosseum in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

13:40 JST, October 19, 2023

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Colosseum in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The princess watched a first-round singles match and clapped for the athletes.

The men’s tennis tournament is supported by various entities, including The Yomiuri Shimbun.

