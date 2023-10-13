- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Imperial Couple, Princess Aiko Greet Sacred Horse; “Moto-Isamu” to Be Dedicated to Ise Grand Shrines
13:31 JST, October 13, 2023
The Emperor and Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko visited the Imperial Palace’s stables on Thursday to greet a sacred horse that will be dedicated to the Ise Grand Shrines in Mie Prefecture.
Named “Moto-Isamu,” the 8-year-old chestnut horse was born in the Imperial Household Agency’s Imperial Stock Farm in Tochigi Prefecture. Officials decided to send the gelding to the shrine in the city of Ise, following the death of another horse that had been dedicated there.
The Imperial couple and the princess were seen feeding carrots to the horse, stroking its muzzle and cheering it on.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious after Steel Beam Falls at Construction Site Near Tokyo Station (Update 2)
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers