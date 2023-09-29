Princess Kako to Visit Peru from Nov. 1

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Princess Kako

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government Friday approved a plan for Princess Kako to make an official visit to Peru from Nov. 1 to 10.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, will attend events related to this year’s 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

She is set to leave Japan on Nov. 1, travel via the U.S. city of Houston and arrive in the Peruvian capital of Lima the same day local time.

In Lima, Princess Kako will attend a ceremony to mark the 150 years of bilateral relations, meet with descendants of Japanese immigrants and visit President Dina Boluarte.

She is also slated to visit the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

She will leave Lima on Nov. 9 and return to Japan via Houston the next day.

The trip to Peru will be her second official foreign visit. In 2019, she visited Austria and Hungary.