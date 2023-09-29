- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako to Visit Peru from Nov. 1
14:03 JST, September 29, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government Friday approved a plan for Princess Kako to make an official visit to Peru from Nov. 1 to 10.
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, will attend events related to this year’s 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
She is set to leave Japan on Nov. 1, travel via the U.S. city of Houston and arrive in the Peruvian capital of Lima the same day local time.
In Lima, Princess Kako will attend a ceremony to mark the 150 years of bilateral relations, meet with descendants of Japanese immigrants and visit President Dina Boluarte.
She is also slated to visit the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
She will leave Lima on Nov. 9 and return to Japan via Houston the next day.
The trip to Peru will be her second official foreign visit. In 2019, she visited Austria and Hungary.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Cools Off in Rains from Tropical Cyclone
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy