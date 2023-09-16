- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Emperor, Empress Visit Hokkaido for Convention
16:28 JST, September 16, 2023
KUSHIRO, Hokkaido (Jiji Press) — The Emperor and Empress arrived in Hokkaido on Saturday for purposes including participation in the 42nd national marine convention.
A special flight carrying the Imperial couple, which departed from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, arrived at Kushiro Airport in the morning.
It is the first time since March 1999 for the Emperor and Empress to visit Hokkaido together.
They were to visit the Kushiro wetland wildlife conservation center on Saturday afternoon.
The couple are slated to attend the national marine convention in Akkeshi on Sunday, in which the Emperor will give a speech. The convention, aimed at promoting the fisheries industry, is one of the four main regional events attended by the Emperor and Empress.
The Emperor and Empress will also visit a facility in Akkeshi that raises oysters, a specialty of the town, before returning to Tokyo on Sunday night.
