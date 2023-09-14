- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Emperor Harvests Rice at Imperial Palace in Tokyo
16:19 JST, September 14, 2023
The Emperor harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.
Clad in a long-sleeved shirt, trousers and rain boots, the Emperor entered a rice paddy in the palace grounds and used a sickle to cut 20 plants of two varieties of rice: Nihonmasari non-glutenous rice and Mangetsumochi glutenous rice.
The harvested rice will be used as an offering to the gods during a Niinamesai rite in November, and for other rituals.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Aiming to Eliminate Areas Congested with Wooden Houses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level