Emperor Harvests Rice at Imperial Palace in Tokyo

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor harvests rice at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Clad in a long-sleeved shirt, trousers and rain boots, the Emperor entered a rice paddy in the palace grounds and used a sickle to cut 20 plants of two varieties of rice: Nihonmasari non-glutenous rice and Mangetsumochi glutenous rice.

The harvested rice will be used as an offering to the gods during a Niinamesai rite in November, and for other rituals.