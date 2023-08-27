Japan’s Princess Kako Attends Sign Language Speech Contest for High School Students

Pool photo

Princess Kako attends a sign language speech contest for high school students in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended a sign language speech contest for high school students in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Princess Kako gave a speech in sign language at the beginning of the national contest, saying, “I strongly hope for the realization of a society in which many people deepen their understanding of sign language and deafness, and in which everyone can live with peace of mind and have a wide range of options.”

The princess listened to the speeches of the 10 contestants, and applauded in sign language.