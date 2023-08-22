Emperor’s Family Arrives at Nasu Villa for Summer Retreat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko stroll through the Nasu Imperial Villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday.

NASU, Tochigi — The Emperor’s family arrived at the Nasu Imperial Villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday for a summer rest.

It is the first time for the family to retreat at the villa since August 2019.

The Emperor, Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko arrived at Nasushiobara Station on a Shinkansen bullet train Monday afternoon. Later, they strolled the grounds of the villa.

“I am very happy that all three of us were able to come to nature-rich Nasu together,” the Emperor said.

“I hope I can refresh myself by experiencing the rich nature,” Princess Aiko said.

The family is scheduled to stay at the villa annexes until early September.