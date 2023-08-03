Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Nobuko visits Hungary to Watch Judo Masters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Princess Nobuko of Mikasa gives an address at the opening ceremony of the Asia Universities Summit in Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture, last year.

15:12 JST, August 3, 2023

Princess Nobuko of Mikasa, the wife of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, is scheduled to watch international judo matches in Budapest this weekend. She flew to Hungary on a commercial flight from Haneda Airport on Wednesday.

The princess’ schedule includes watching judo matches at the Hungary Masters. The event is organized by the International Judo Federation, for which she serves as an ambassador.

The princess will return to Japan next Tuesday.

