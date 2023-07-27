Princess Kako Attends Opening of Equestrian Competition

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako claps at the opening ceremony of the 57th All-Japan High School Equestrian Competition in Gotenba, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the opening ceremony of the 57th All-Japan High School Equestrian Competition in Gotenba, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday.

“I am rooting for all of you, so that you’ll be able to fully demonstrate the fruits of your hard work, with you and your horse understanding each other and becoming one,” the princess said in her opening address, encouraging the 174 students from 36 schools across the country who are competing in the event.