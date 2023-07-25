- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Crown Princess Kiko Tests Positive for Coronavirus
15:05 JST, July 25, 2023
Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency announced Tuesday.
According to the agency, the crown princess developed a fever Monday evening and tested positive with a PCR test.
Crown Prince Akishino, their youngest daughter Princess Kako and their son Prince Hisahito tested negative.
Crown Princess Kiko’s scheduled attendance at a national conference in Chiba Prefecture to promote blood donation campaigns on Wednesday and other activities have been canceled.
The crown princess will recuperate at the crown couple’s residence in Tokyo until Saturday.
