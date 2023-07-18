Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
  • IMPERIAL FAMILY

Princess Kako Attends Dance Concert

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako waves a towel as performers dance at the Doremifa Dance Concert on Monday in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:40 JST, July 18, 2023

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the Doremifa Dance Concert in Tokyo on Monday.

The princess waved a towel and clapped along with others in the crowd as the performers comprising both disabled and non-disabled people danced and sang at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya Ward.

After the event, the princess chatted with participants, saying: “I was able to watch wonderful dancing and enjoyed it very much.”

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING