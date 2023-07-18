- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Attends Dance Concert
12:40 JST, July 18, 2023
Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the Doremifa Dance Concert in Tokyo on Monday.
The princess waved a towel and clapped along with others in the crowd as the performers comprising both disabled and non-disabled people danced and sang at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya Ward.
After the event, the princess chatted with participants, saying: “I was able to watch wonderful dancing and enjoyed it very much.”
