Princess Kako Attends Dance Concert

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako waves a towel as performers dance at the Doremifa Dance Concert on Monday in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the Doremifa Dance Concert in Tokyo on Monday.

The princess waved a towel and clapped along with others in the crowd as the performers comprising both disabled and non-disabled people danced and sang at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya Ward.

After the event, the princess chatted with participants, saying: “I was able to watch wonderful dancing and enjoyed it very much.”