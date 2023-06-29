Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Imperial Couple Visits Visit Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita to Report on Indonesia Trip

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor and Empress are seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:00 JST, June 29, 2023

The Emperor and Empress visited the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita at the Sento Imperial Residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday evening to report on their official visit to Indonesia.

As the Imperial couple’s car entered the Akasaka Estate, where the residence is located, they waved to people along the street.

