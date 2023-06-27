News in Pictures / Smiles All around during Imperial Couple’s Trip to Indonesia

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress chat with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a welcome reception at Bogor Palace outside Jakarta on June 19.

The official visit to Indonesia by the Emperor and Empress on June 17-23 was their first goodwill trip since the Emperor’s accession to the throne in May 2019, and their first such overseas trip together in 21 years. The trip provided a number of moments in which the Imperial couple showed an open, modern touch.

During a welcome reception for their visit to Bogor Palace on the outskirts of Jakarta on June 19, the Emperor sat at a desk to sign the guest book. When he looked briefly confused as to where to sign, the Empress, standing beside him, quickly pointed out a space with her right hand. The naturalness of the gesture indicated the mutual support they regularly provide for each other.

During a side-by-side chat with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, the Empress, harking back to her days as a diplomat, brought up various topics, such as the gold medal won by Indonesia in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics. The four smiled and laughed during their conversation.

The Emperor and Empress speak in Japanese with students learning Japanese at Darma Persada University in Jakarta on June 20.

The Emperor and the Empress seemed most vibrant during an exchange at Darma Persada University on June 20 with 10 Indonesian students who study Japanese. When one male student said he liked the Japanese TV anime “Naruto,” the Emperor quickly responded, “My name is Naruhito,” then added a moment later, “But there’s no connection.” His remark evoked laughter all around.

The Emperor, center, visits a flood control station in Jakarta on June 18.

The Emperor showed a serious side when he visited a flood control station, an area in which he has a personal interest, on June 18. It was a sweltering day above 30 C, and in a sticky room without air conditioning, the Emperor eagerly asked the guide questions about past disasters and current problems being dealt with. At the end of the 30-minute visit, the Emperor shook hands with the guide with a smile, while his forehead was beaded with sweat.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo drives the Emperor and Empress to a botanical garden in a cart in Bogor, Indonesia, on June 19.

The Emperor signs the guest book at Bogor Palace on June 19.

The Empress tries on a wrap of traditional Indonesian batik cloth with the help of Indonesian first lady Iriana Joko Widodo at Bogor Palace on June 19.

The Emperor, right, visits the ancient Borobudur temple compound in Indonesia on June 22.