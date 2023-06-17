Japan Emperor, Empress leave for Indonesia

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress pose for a photo at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport before departing to Indonesia on Saturday.

The Emperor and Empress left Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday for their official visit to Indonesia. It is the Imperial couple’s first overseas goodwill trip since the Emperor ascended the throne.

The Imperial couple is scheduled to arrive in Jakarta in the evening on the same day. They are set to attend a welcome ceremony, a meeting and a luncheon with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana, as guests of honor.

The departure ceremony was held on the day at Haneda Airport and was attended by Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian Charge d’Affaires Ad Interim of the Indonesian Ambassador in Tokyo John Tjahjanto Boestami, among others.

The Imperial couple smiled as they entered the aircraft shortly before 11 a.m.

On Monday, the Emperor and Empress are to meet with descendants of Japanese soldiers who stayed in Indonesia after the Pacific War. The couple will then visit the Kalibata heroes cemetery to lay flowers at the graves of Indonesian and Japanese war dead the following day. The Emperor and Empress are also expected to meet with veterans of the Indonesian War of Independence.

On Wednesday, the Emperor plans to go to the ancient capital city of Yogyakarta to visit the Sabo Technical Center, with which Japan provided technical cooperation. On Thursday, the Emperor is set to visit the World Heritage Borobudur Temple.

The Emperor and Empress will return to Japan on Friday evening.

It will be the first time in 32 years that a Japanese Emperor and Empress visit Indonesia. The now Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita previously visited the country in October 1991.

During the Imperial couple’s visit to Indonesia, Crown Prince Akishino will serve as acting representative for state affairs.