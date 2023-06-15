Japan’s Emperor, Empress visit Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita before Trip to Indonesia

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and the Empress are seen in a car before visiting the Sento Imperial Residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Emperor and Empress visited the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita at the Sento Imperial Residence in the Moto-Akasaka area of Minato Ward, Tokyo, late in the afternoon on Wednesday, to offer them a greeting before flying to Indonesia.

Before arriving at the residence on the Imperial family’s Akasaka Estate, the Imperial couple opened a window of their car and graciously waved to people along the street.