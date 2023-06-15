Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Emperor, Empress visit Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita before Trip to Indonesia

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor and the Empress are seen in a car before visiting the Sento Imperial Residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

12:05 JST, June 15, 2023

The Emperor and Empress visited the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita at the Sento Imperial Residence in the Moto-Akasaka area of Minato Ward, Tokyo, late in the afternoon on Wednesday, to offer them a greeting before flying to Indonesia.

Before arriving at the residence on the Imperial family’s Akasaka Estate, the Imperial couple opened a window of their car and graciously waved to people along the street.

