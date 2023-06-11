- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Crown Princess Emphasizes Need to Use Easy Japanese in Medical Treatment
12:34 JST, June 11, 2023
Crown Princess Kiko, as president of the Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association, gave a talk Saturday on the theme of language easy to understand even for foreign patients in the medical field.
“I hope that your efforts to use easy Japanese will lead to better communication,” said the crown princess at the event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Japanese Society for Tuberculosis and Nontuberculous Mycobacteriosis at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.
Her talk was attended by about 450 physicians and others.
