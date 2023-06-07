- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako Attends Children’s Book Award Ceremony
16:39 JST, June 7, 2023
Princess Kako, the youngest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the Sankei Children’s Book Award ceremony in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
The princess shared her thoughts on each of the 10 books that won awards.
“I look forward to many more great books being published and widely promoted in the future,” she said.
