Japan Emperor, Empress Attend 73rd National Tree Planting Festival

Jiji Press

The Emperor and Empress arrive at Iwate Hanamaki Airport in Hanamaki, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

The Emperor and Empress arrived in Iwate Prefecture on Saturday morning to attend the 73rd National Tree Planting Festival.

The visit marks their first post-enthronement trip to areas ravaged by the devastating 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. The last time they attended the festival was in June 2019.

The Imperial couple were scheduled to attend the festival’s official ceremony on Sunday, then return to Tokyo.