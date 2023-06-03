- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan Emperor, Empress Attend 73rd National Tree Planting Festival
13:47 JST, June 3, 2023
The Emperor and Empress arrived in Iwate Prefecture on Saturday morning to attend the 73rd National Tree Planting Festival.
The visit marks their first post-enthronement trip to areas ravaged by the devastating 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. The last time they attended the festival was in June 2019.
The Imperial couple were scheduled to attend the festival’s official ceremony on Sunday, then return to Tokyo.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
-
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff