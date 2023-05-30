Crown Prince Akishino Attends Botanical Garden Event in Kochi

Courtesy of Kochi Prefectural Makino Botanical Garden

Kochi Prefectural Makino Botanical Garden

Crown Prince Akishino attended the 58th annual meeting of the Japan Association of Botanical Gardens in Kochi on Monday.

At the event’s opening ceremony, the crown prince, who is a patron of the association, delivered a speech in which he said, “I believe that the role of botanical gardens nationwide has grown more and more important, when one considers the need to preserve biological diversity and the use of plants as resources for developing pharmaceuticals.”

On Tuesday, he was scheduled to inspect the Kochi Prefectural Makino Botanical Garden, which he previously visited 35 years ago.