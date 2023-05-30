- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown Prince Akishino Attends Botanical Garden Event in Kochi
13:57 JST, May 30, 2023
Crown Prince Akishino attended the 58th annual meeting of the Japan Association of Botanical Gardens in Kochi on Monday.
At the event’s opening ceremony, the crown prince, who is a patron of the association, delivered a speech in which he said, “I believe that the role of botanical gardens nationwide has grown more and more important, when one considers the need to preserve biological diversity and the use of plants as resources for developing pharmaceuticals.”
On Tuesday, he was scheduled to inspect the Kochi Prefectural Makino Botanical Garden, which he previously visited 35 years ago.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose