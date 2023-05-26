Japan Emperor Meets With Laotian President at Imperial Palace

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, right, meets with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Emperor met with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith and spoke about his 2012 visit to Laos, among other topics, at the Imperial Residence of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor told Thongloun that he learned many things about Laos during his visit, including how Laotians lived with the Mekong River. The Emperor also expressed his deepest sympathies to the people in Laos who were affected by the devastating flooding in 2018.

Thongloun also expressed his gratitude to the Emperor regarding Japan’s cooperation with and support for the countries in the Mekong River basin over water and environmental issues.