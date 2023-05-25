- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Crown Prince Attends Meeting of Zoo, Aquarium Association
1:00 JST, May 25, 2023
UBE, Yamaguchi — Crown Prince Akishino traveled to Yamaguchi Prefecture to attend an ordinary general meeting of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums, of which he is president.
About 130 zoo and aquarium directors from all over Japan attended the meeting in the city of Ube.
“I hope you will work to resolve various issues such as animal welfare,” the crown prince said. Afterwards, he visited Tokiwa Park in the city to see mute swans.
