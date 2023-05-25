Japan’s Crown Prince Attends Meeting of Zoo, Aquarium Association

Pool photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino speaks at an ordinary general meeting of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

UBE, Yamaguchi — Crown Prince Akishino traveled to Yamaguchi Prefecture to attend an ordinary general meeting of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums, of which he is president.

About 130 zoo and aquarium directors from all over Japan attended the meeting in the city of Ube.

“I hope you will work to resolve various issues such as animal welfare,” the crown prince said. Afterwards, he visited Tokiwa Park in the city to see mute swans.