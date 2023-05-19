Empress Attends Japanese Red Cross Society’s Annual Meeting

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Empress presents the Japanese Red Cross Society’s medal of merit to a recipient at the Meiji Jingu Kaikan hall in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Empress attended the Japanese Red Cross Society’s national assembly at the Meiji Jingu Kaikan hall in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Empress, the society’s honorary president, was joined by Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Hanako of Hitachi, Princess Nobuko of Mikasa and Princess Hisako of Takamado, all of whom are honorary vice-presidents of the society.

The Empress presented medals of merit to 13 individuals and representatives of organizations at the assembly for their work in helping the Japanese Red Cross Society. After the ceremony, the Empress praised a 16-year-old high school student who spoke about her volunteer activities at the event.

“I think it must have been difficult to continue your activities during the pandemic,” the Empress said to the high schooler. “I hope your activities will continue to grow in the future.”