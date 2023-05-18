Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Visit Nara Temple

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita arrive at Daishoji Temple in Kyoto on May 15.

IKARUGA, Nara (Jiji Press) — The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita on Wednesday visited Chuguji Temple in Ikaruga in Nara Prefecture.

The former Emperor and Empress had supported restoration work at the temple’s main hall that was completed in March 2021, according to aides.

The temple, built around 1,400 years ago, is known for housing the Bosatsu Hankazo, a statue registered as a national treasure.

The visit to the temple was part of the couple’s private trip to Kyoto and Nara prefectures, their first travel outside of Tokyo in about four years.

In the city of Kyoto on Tuesday, the couple attended Aoi Matsuri, one of the three biggest festivals there, at the Kyoto Gyoen National Garden.