- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Make 1st Provincial Visit in 4 Years
15:13 JST, May 14, 2023
The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita left Tokyo Station by Shinkansen bullet train Sunday morning to visit Kyoto and Nara prefectures.
Excluding a stay at the Imperial Villa, the trip marks the first time for the couple to visit the provinces since June 2019, when they visited Kyoto for ceremonies related to their abdication.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, the couple on Monday will attend the Aoi Matsuri festival in Kyoto, then view a ceremonial dress worn by Empress Dowager Shoken, who was Empress to Emperor Meiji, at Daishoji Temple in the city.
On Tuesday, the couple will travel to Nara Prefecture, where on Wednesday they will visit Chuguji Temple in the town of Ikaruga, and Nara History, Art, and Culture Village in Tenri, and return to Tokyo on Thursday.
