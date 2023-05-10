Emperor Decorates 7 Recipients with Grand Cordon Honors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

This spring’s recipients of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun and the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure sit for a commemorative photo in front of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Emperor attended the spring Conferment Ceremony for the First Order of Merit in the Seiden-Matsu-no-Ma State Room of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

At the ceremony, the Emperor bestowed the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun and the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure to a total of seven recipients. They include Takuya Okada, 97, a former president of Jusco Co. that has since changed its name to Aeon Co.; Shigeru Iwasaki, 70, a former chief of staff of the Joint Staff; and Alberto G. Romulo, 89, a former foreign minister of the Philippines.

After the ceremony, the Emperor gave an address to the recipients in Japanese and English, saying he is very grateful to them for making great efforts in their respective duties and serving the country, the society and the people for many years. It was the first time the Emperor gave the address in English at the ceremony.