Japan’s Crown Prince, Princess Attend King Charles III’s Reception

Reuters

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at King Charles III’s reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.

LONDON — Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday evening ahead of the British king’s coronation.

According to the Imperial couple’s aide, they congratulated the king and passed along a message from the Emperor and Empress. The couple spoke with most of the royals in attendance, including Prince William and his wife, Kate.

The crown prince and princess were to attend the coronation scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The couple also seemed deeply concerned about the damage caused by Friday’s earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the aide.