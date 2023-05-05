- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Imperial Family Attends Vienna Boys Choir concert
13:15 JST, May 5, 2023
The Emperor and Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko attended a concert by the Vienna Boys Choir at Suntory Hall in Akasaka in Minato Ward, Tokyo.
The Imperial couple were able to enjoy the choir’s beautiful vocals in person on Thursday for the first time since June 2019, as its performances in Japan had been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They listened to works including the theme song from director Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film “My Neighbor Totoro” and the popular Japanese children’s song “Furusato” (Hometown).
They applauded enthusiastically at the end of each piece.
