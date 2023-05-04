- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Crown Prince and Princess Leave for U.K. to Attend British King’s Coronation
14:09 JST, May 4, 2023
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko boarded a flight to Britain Thursday morning to attend the coronation of King Charles III.
The trip is the royal couple’s first official visit to the United Kingdom.
They were last in the country in 2014, for a stopover on the return leg of a trip to Zambia and Tanzania.
Princess Kako, the couple’s youngest daughter, and their son Prince Hisahito saw them off at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo on Thursday morning.
At about 10 a.m., the couple arrived at Haneda Airport, where they greeted British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom and others before boarding a government plane.
The flight is scheduled to land on Thursday afternoon (early Friday morning, Japan time).
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will attend a reception hosted by King Charles on Friday ahead of the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
The couple are scheduled to return to Japan on Sunday.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Nezu Shrine Hosts Riot of Colorful Azaleas
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support
- JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME