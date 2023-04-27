Japan Emperor, Empress Invite 1,300 Guests to 1st Garden Party Since 2018

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Emperor and Empress, then Crown Prince and Princess, are seen at the Imperial garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in 2018.

About 1,300 guests have been invited by the Emperor and Empress to the first Imperial garden party of the Reiwa era (2019-), according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The garden party will be held at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on May 11.

Guests were invited based on their accomplishments in various fields, including academia and sports, since the last Imperial garden party took place in autumn 2018.

Among the guests are Akira Yoshino, a 2019 Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry and an honorary fellow of Asahi Kasei Corp., and table tennis player Mima Ito, who earned three medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.