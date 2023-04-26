Emperor, Empress Visit Tokyo Company Hiring Many Disabled People

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress observe employees at work at the in-house cafe of Sankyu With in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Emperor and Empress visited a company that mainly employs disabled workers in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Sankyu With offers cleaning and other general services and also runs cafes. Of their 91 employees, 71 are disabled.

The Imperial couple watched one male employee make cafe latte art by using milk foam to draw a heart on a cup of coffee at an in-house cafe of the company’s Tokyo office.

“You’re very good,” the Emperor told the employee, and picked up the cup to have a closer look.