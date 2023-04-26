- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Emperor, Empress Visit Tokyo Company Hiring Many Disabled People
14:13 JST, April 26, 2023
The Emperor and Empress visited a company that mainly employs disabled workers in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
Sankyu With offers cleaning and other general services and also runs cafes. Of their 91 employees, 71 are disabled.
The Imperial couple watched one male employee make cafe latte art by using milk foam to draw a heart on a cup of coffee at an in-house cafe of the company’s Tokyo office.
“You’re very good,” the Emperor told the employee, and picked up the cup to have a closer look.
