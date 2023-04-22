Book Written by Japan Emperor When Young Republished

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The republished edition of “Thames to Tomoni, Eikoku no Ninenkan,” written by the Emperor

A book written by the Emperor about his student days in Britain has been republished.

The book, “Thames to Tomoni, Eikoku no Ninenkan” (“The Thames and I: A Memoir of Two Years at Oxford”), newly printed by Kinokuniya Co., appeared back on shelves Saturday.

“It would be a great joy for me if this book helps increase the number of people who desire to study overseas, even if it is only one person,” the Emperor says in a new four-page afterword.

The Emperor studied at the University of Oxford from 1983 to 1985, researching the Thames River’s water traffic.

The book recounts how he struggled with his laundry while living on his own for the first time, exchanges with members of the British Royal family and visits to a pub with his friends. The book, which is full of humor, was originally published in 1993 by Gakushuin University, the Emperor’s alma mater in Japan. The republishing is part of a commemorative project marking the university’s 150th anniversary.

In the afterword, the Emperor notes that it is more difficult to travel abroad today —due to the coronavirus pandemic— than it was 40 years ago.

However, he also points out the merits of studying outside Japan, saying “It provides a perfect opportunity to look at Japan anew,” adding that he wished to see more international exchanges in the future.

The book is priced at ¥1,100, including tax.